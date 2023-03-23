Another Biden Judge Doesn’t Know Constitution Basics

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren doesn’t know anything about the constitution, but she’s Biden’s pick for the federal court. She should have general knowledge, but she’s clueless. However, she’s an African American woman and that’s apparently important in Biden world.

It might not be important for you or me to know the answers to these questions, but it is important for a judge.

Sen. Kennedy asked Judge Bjelkengren if she knows what Aricle 5 of the constitution does. [Process of Altering the Constitution].

Judge Bjelkengren said, “Article 5 is not coming to mind at the moment.”

We’re guessing it NEVER comes to mind, not just at the moment.

Sen. Kennedy: “How about Article 2? [Lays out the powers of the president]

Judge Bjelkengren: “Neither is Article 2 .

Sen. Kennedy: OK. Do you know what purposivism is?

Judge Bjelkengren: “In my 12 years as an assistant attorney general and my nine years serving as a judge, I was not faced with that precise question. We are the highest trial court in Washington state so I’m frequently faced with issues that I’m not familiar with. And I thoroughly review the law our research and apply the law to the facts presented to me.

Sen. Kennedy: Well, you’re gonna be faced with it as, uh, if you’re confirmed. I can assure you that. Can you tell me what the independent state legislature theory is?…

Judge Bjelkengren: “In my 12 years as a Washington state assistant attorney general … that particular doctrine was not presented to me.”

Article II of the U.S. Constitution establishes the office of the president. Apparently Pres. Biden doesn’t expect his own nominees to the federal bench to know that, or be familiar with the Constitution in general. pic.twitter.com/eG4ybffXiq — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 27, 2023

