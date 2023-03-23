Big Court Win for Kari Lake on “Signature Verification” – “The Third Rail”

The Court should have considered “the undisputed fact that 35,563 unaccounted for ballots were added…at a third party processing facility.”

“The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in favor of Kari Lake on one of seven issues she brought before the court,” Mrs. Lake tweeted. The Court sent the Signature Verification issues back to the Lower Court for reconsideration. Kari Lake considers “signature verification” the “third rail.”

THE THIRD RAIL

“Signature Verification has been the third rail for Maricopa County for the past few years. They have thrown every obstacle at Arizona election integrity activists to prevent them from reaching it,” Mrs. Lake wrote on Twitter.

Issues one through five and seven pertained to missing chain of custody on ballots and machine failures on Election Day. The highest court upheld them.

The missing chain of custody of ballots, fraudulent ballots, and signature verification issues were thrown out at trial.

In the Wednesday order, the state’s Supreme Court said a lower court erroneously dismissed Lake’s claim challenging the application of signature verification procedures on early ballots in Maricopa County.

The Trial Court dismissed the signature verification claim because they said it should have been brought before the election. The state’s highest court said they erred because the “signature verification challenge is to the application of the policies, not to the policies themselves. Therefore, it was erroneous to dismiss this claim under the doctrine of laches because Lake could not have brought this challenge before the election. [Emphasis added]

“The signature verification process in Maricopa County is a house of cards,” Lake said in a statement. “Thanks to this ruling my team will get the chance to topple it.”

“The AZ Supreme Court just overruled the trial court & now @KariLake’s team can conduct signature verification of Maricopa ballots Tens of thousands of signatures were approved in violation of legal requirements This could be the thread that unravels the Maricopa fraud,” Lake Tweeted.

THE 35,000 BALLOTS

Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes. She believes Ms. Hobbs did not win. The media repeatedly labeled her an election denier. However, more than 35,000 mail-in votes were subject to a potentially erroneous process. That’s a legitimate complaint.

“The parties shall address as a basis for sanctions only Petitioner’s factual claims in her Petition for Review (i.e., that the Court of Appeals should have considered “the undisputed fact that 35,563 unaccounted for ballots were added to the total of ballots at a third party processing facility”), and not legal arguments (i.e., pertaining to the burden of proof or purported conflict in the lower courts). The record does not reflect that 35,563 unaccounted ballots were added to the total count. The motions for sanctions will be considered in due course,” the order reads. [Emphasis added] Mrs. Lake lost by over 17,000 votes, and 35,563 votes were possibly added to the total count erroneously. In the least, the process is flawed. Mail-in voting is rife with the potential for corruption from my own personal experience.

THE ORDER-4731530-0

