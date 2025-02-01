The Administration Is Bombing ISIS in Somalia

By
M Dowling
-
1
21

The U.S. military conducted coordinated airstrikes against ISIS operatives in Somalia.

Mr. Trump said Saturday in a post on Truth Social that he ordered “precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia.”

“These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies,” the post continued. “The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

“Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

On Saturday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes by U.S. Africa Command were directed by Mr. Trump and coordinated with Somalia’s government.

“Our initial assessment is that multiple operatives were killed in the airstrikes, and no civilians were harmed,” Hegseth said in a statement.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz