The Administration Is Bombing ISIS in Somalia

The U.S. military conducted coordinated airstrikes against ISIS operatives in Somalia.

Mr. Trump said Saturday in a post on Truth Social that he ordered “precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia.”

“These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies,” the post continued. “The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

“Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

On Saturday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes by U.S. Africa Command were directed by Mr. Trump and coordinated with Somalia’s government.

“Our initial assessment is that multiple operatives were killed in the airstrikes, and no civilians were harmed,” Hegseth said in a statement.

U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting ISIS-Somalia In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia on Feb. 1, 2025.https://t.co/4zg8XnMIw9 pic.twitter.com/ntgiwiHR50 — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) (@USAfricaCommand) February 1, 2025

