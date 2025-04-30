Another Celebrity’s Son Is Now a Trans Daughter

Radical has-been actor Robert De Niro has seven children, all half black, except one who is half Chinese. One of his sons, Aaron, a twin, by a past girlfriend, Toukie Smith, has become a trans person and now goes by the name Airyn. De Niro only dated or married black women until the age of 79, when he had a child with Tiffany Chen.

Aaron opted for an edgy outfit, donning heeled combat boots and long pink dreadlocks as he walked the streets of the Big Apple. The 29-year-old wore a head-to-toe black outfit and carried a backpack for the outing.

He now trans she, is rarely seen in public.

Aaron Kendrick another TRANS kid from celebrity dad Robert De Niro pic.twitter.com/CnxsAkbjjH — SynCronus (@syncronus) March 19, 2025

Aaron/Airyn is in the picture with some of De Niro’s children. He is a male in the photo, bottom left.

This is the son as his daughter:

