Another Document Refers to Abrego Garcia as a Gang Member

Texas reporter, Jennie Taer, published a document from Mrs. Abrego Garcia’s ex-husband, who filed a court petition in 2018 over concerns that his ex-wife was dating a gang member. He felt that his children were in danger.

“She is dating a gang member,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura’s ex, Edwin Trejo Ramos, alleged in a petition filed in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. He was seeking an emergency court hearing on the custody of the couple’s two children.

The document was first reported by Mikenzie Frost, an anchor of FOX 45 In Depth.

NEW: We @nypost have obtained court docs from 2018 showing

The Tattoos

There is also a ton of confusion as to whether or not Abrego has MS-13 symbols on his hand. ABC’s Terry Moran interviewed President Trump and claimed the photo was edited. I have no idea, as I don’t have the equipment to check it out. However, there is more than one photo with the symbols, and the only thing I know is that the letters “MS13” were photoshopped, which someone did to explain the symbolism.

Photos and videos are easily doctored. However, this is probably the least significant evidence the media is relying on while ignoring the bulk of the evidence.

