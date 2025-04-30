David Horowitz Dies at age 86

Former communist and ardent conservative David Horowitz passed away at the age of 86. He turned 86 on January 10th.

When the Black Liberation Army murdered his friend, their secretary, this son of communists had an awakening, and it was the beginning of his transformation.

He became a fearless fighter against communism. I interviewed him once, and he was brilliant. Mr. Horowitz foresaw everything that is now taking place long before it happened. He knew how Marxism operates.

Charlie Kirk saw him as a friend and wrote from the heart.

Rest in peace to my friend and mentor David Horowitz, who has just passed away. A fearless truth-teller, David was a titan in the battle of ideas and a warrior for Western civilization. David grew up on the hard Left and remained a committed Marxist into his 30s. But he had the… pic.twitter.com/7QucnlO1Lf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 29, 2025

