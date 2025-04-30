David Horowitz Dies at age 86

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

Former communist and ardent conservative David Horowitz passed away at the age of 86. He turned 86 on January 10th.

When the Black Liberation Army murdered his friend, their secretary, this son of communists had an awakening, and it was the beginning of his transformation.

He became a fearless fighter against communism. I interviewed him once, and he was brilliant. Mr. Horowitz foresaw everything that is now taking place long before it happened. He knew how Marxism operates.

Charlie Kirk saw him as a friend and wrote from the heart.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments