Another Church Attacked in the UK

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Edinburgh was attacked on Christmas Eve as midnight mass began. This isn’t the first attack on this important historical church. Churches are attacked all over Europe.

Baby Jesus BEHEADED

Blood spilled in the sanctuary, side chapel, and nave.

Relics desecrated.

They carried signs of distress.

They were very violent.

Church threatened, “You’re finished here.”

The incident took place at St Patrick’s Church, in the Cowgate area of the Old Town, ahead of midnight mass on December 24.

The church shared the sad news on social media at approximately 10:30 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “We ask prayers for reparation tonight on this Vigil of the Lord’s Nativity, for the attack upon the Child Jesus, taken from the throne above the altar; also for the desecration of relics in the Lady Chapel, violence at the crib in the side aisle, and blood spilled in the sanctuary, side chapel and nave.

“At the Easter Vigil, we also had threats made against us; tonight, another told us ‘You’re finished here.'”

”We will bless the Church again after cleaning up the desecration. Encouraging all souls to turn to our patron, that St Patrick’s prayers will protect this oasis of prayer in the Old Town.”

The B-listed St Patrick’s Church was originally built in 1771 as an Episcopalian Church. It was then sold to the Presbyterian Relief Church in 1818, before being bought by the Catholic Church in 1856.

The Motivation Unknown

We don’t know if it was Islamist or perhaps antifa, but not only do some Muslims object to images of Mohammed, but they also object to most depictions of religious icons. The priest said they were English and possibly mentally ill, but that doesn’t explain anything. A beheaded baby Jesus and “you’re finished here” is more indicative of a motive than mental illness. What did the signs of “distress” say?

The turmoil is said to have begun when two visitors displayed signs of distress as they approached the altar. While police are still investigating the details, one of the church’s priests, Father Gerard Hatton, has suggested that mental health issues may have been a contributing factor.

Upon returning from a meal, Father Hatton found police officers inside the church, and a man was seen kneeling by the damaged nativity scene. “I was met with a scene of confusion; there was blood on the floor,” he said. The chaos appeared to be linked to a young woman, recognized by clergy members, who reportedly removed the Baby Jesus statue from its pedestal and began throwing it.

In his account, Hatton described a second individual, identified as English, who became agitated, escalating the situation. This man allegedly confronted the young woman before discarding the Baby Jesus statue into a bin. “He was highly aggressive and lashed out at both priests and the church itself,” Hatton remarked.

Witnesses described the man as volatile and angry, directing his ire at both the church and its representatives. “He was very aggressive and rude. It was clear he was extremely distressed,” Father Hatton said, emphasizing the violent nature of the episode.

The priest said he thought it was mental health related, but doesn’t it sound like radical Islam to you?

