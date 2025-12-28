Mayor Mamdani’s Plan to Bypass Albany & Nuke Capitalism

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani will rely on intelligent, well-educated radicals to enact his anti-capitalist agenda for the city. One of those advisors is Biden’s former Federal Trade Commission chair, Lina Khan. She has some ideas to make New York City affordable. Also, the radical leftist plans to force state legislators to become more cooperative, and she is looking for ways to cut them out completely.

Khan has begun considering more than a dozen potential executive and regulatory actions aimed at lowering costs to allegedly protect workers without having to worry about the slow pace in Albany.

In other words, she is recommending the authoritarian approach. Elected representatives will be irrelevant.

The Undemocratic Democrats of NYC

Khan is a leading progressive legal scholar who fits the definition of a communist. She spent weeks scouring New York City’s laws to find dormant or underused mayoral authority that could allow Mister Mamdani to take action in a hurry in a most authoritarian way.

People familiar with her intentions say they include specific attempts to drive down apartment rental fees and utility costs and compel businesses to be more transparent about pricing. Other suggestions include dusting off a little-used 1960s price gouging statute and policing new protections for food delivery workers.

If you remember, Mamdani communists think grocers who work on a 1% to 3% profit margin are price gouging. It’s clear that Mandani is going to be very aggressive with his far-left political agenda. He promised he would be. His allies are communists: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Khan said she “understands how to use legal authority to make meaningful change better than just about anyone.”

In other words, we will see nonstop lawfare.

Khan’s Friends Are Getting Jobs

One of Kahn’s friends, a former Lieutenant of hers, Sam Levine, has been appointed to lead the city’s consumer, labor, and protection agency.

She also got Julie Su, a former acting secretary of labor, appointed as deputy mayor for economic justice (a fake problem conjured up by communists).

Khan is setting the stage to go after food delivery companies and real estate brokers.

Mandani has three central campaign promises he intends to enforce. He’s going to freeze the rent for New Yorkers, make buses fast and free, and provide universal childcare. For those of us who don’t live in the city, it will eventually destroy the entire state if he is not controlled. To be honest, he’s probably only the figurehead.

Julie Menin, the Democrat who will probably lead the City Council, said she plans to crack down on abusive corporate practices. Menin is opposed to capitalism, so whatever she does will be extreme. Menin indicated she will use subpoena power to [constantly] investigate business people.

Here’s the full list of the total nutjobs on Mamdani’s inaugural committee as released by Mamdani’s transition team.

Alicé Nascimento — New York Communities for Change

Alvaro Lopez — NYC Democratic Socialists of America

Ana Maria Archilla — NY Working Families Party

Antonio Weiss — Investor and former Treasury official

Aaron Eisenberg — United Auto Workers Region 9A

Arsh Raziuddin — Creative Director

ATM Kamrul Hasan — NYPD and brother of the late Officer Didarul Islam

Aziz Isham — Museum of the Moving Image

Beth Miller — Jewish Voice for Peace

Ceyenne Doroshow — G.L.I.T.S.

Christian Howles — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Staten Island

Cole Escola — Playwright

Colson Whitehead — Novelist

Cynthia Nixon, Actress and Activist

Dena Cox — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Brooklyn

Gerald Karp

Joe Baker — Lenape Center

John Turturro — Actor and Filmmaker

Joynal Abedin — Bangladeshi American Advocacy Group

Julio Torres — Comedian and Filmmaker

Kal Penn — Actor and Author

Kashif Shaikh — Pillars Fund

Katia Reguero Lindor — The Unaparent Podcast

Laura Lema — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, The Bronx

Luis Guzman — Actor and Producer

Marc N Weiss

Maria Antonia Cay (Toñita) — Caribbean Social Club

Matt Balfour — IATSE Local 161 & Actors Equity Association

Mike Luba — Forest Hills Stadium

Min Jin Lee — Novelist

Ms. Rachel — Educator and YouTuber

Naseem Haffar

Nicholas Occhiouto — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Manhattan

Patrick Gaspard — Senior Fellow at Center for American Progress

Phylisa Wisdom — New York Jewish Agenda

Priya Parker — Author and Facilitator

Rami Sarafa — Cordoba Partners

Robert Wolf — 32 Advisors

Rochelle Lin — CAAAV

Sally Susman — Businesswoman and Author of WSJ bestseller Breaking Through

Sami Zaman — Sami’s Kabab House

Sara’o Bery — Filmworker and Strategist

Shazia Choudri — Beyond Barzakh & Vagabond Media

Sherry Padilla — Desis Rising Up & Moving (DRUM)

Sonny Rollins — Saxophonist and Jazz Musician

Stephanie Gold

The Kid Mero — Writer and Comedian

Umit Muradi — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Queens

Take Cynthia Nixon as one representation of how crazy these people are: