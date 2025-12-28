Mayor Mamdani’s Plan to Bypass Albany & Nuke Capitalism

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani will rely on intelligent, well-educated radicals to enact his anti-capitalist agenda for the city. One of those advisors is Biden’s former Federal Trade Commission chair, Lina Khan. She has some ideas to make New York City affordable. Also, the radical leftist plans to force state legislators to become more cooperative, and she is looking for ways to cut them out completely.
Khan has begun considering more than a dozen potential executive and regulatory actions aimed at lowering costs to allegedly protect workers without having to worry about the slow pace in Albany.
In other words, she is recommending the authoritarian approach. Elected representatives will be irrelevant.
The Undemocratic Democrats of NYC
Khan is a leading progressive legal scholar who fits the definition of a communist. She spent weeks scouring New York City’s laws to find dormant or underused mayoral authority that could allow Mister Mamdani to take action in a hurry in a most authoritarian way.
People familiar with her intentions say they include specific attempts to drive down apartment rental fees and utility costs and compel businesses to be more transparent about pricing. Other suggestions include dusting off a little-used 1960s price gouging statute and policing new protections for food delivery workers.
If you remember, Mamdani communists think grocers who work on a 1% to 3% profit margin are price gouging. It’s clear that Mandani is going to be very aggressive with his far-left political agenda. He promised he would be. His allies are communists: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
Khan said she “understands how to use legal authority to make meaningful change better than just about anyone.”
In other words, we will see nonstop lawfare.
Khan’s Friends Are Getting Jobs
One of Kahn’s friends, a former Lieutenant of hers, Sam Levine, has been appointed to lead the city’s consumer, labor, and protection agency.
She also got Julie Su, a former acting secretary of labor, appointed as deputy mayor for economic justice (a fake problem conjured up by communists).
Khan is setting the stage to go after food delivery companies and real estate brokers.
Mandani has three central campaign promises he intends to enforce. He’s going to freeze the rent for New Yorkers, make buses fast and free, and provide universal childcare. For those of us who don’t live in the city, it will eventually destroy the entire state if he is not controlled. To be honest, he’s probably only the figurehead.
Julie Menin, the Democrat who will probably lead the City Council, said she plans to crack down on abusive corporate practices. Menin is opposed to capitalism, so whatever she does will be extreme. Menin indicated she will use subpoena power to [constantly] investigate business people.
Here’s the full list of the total nutjobs on Mamdani’s inaugural committee as released by Mamdani’s transition team.
- Alicé Nascimento — New York Communities for Change
- Alvaro Lopez — NYC Democratic Socialists of America
- Ana Maria Archilla — NY Working Families Party
- Antonio Weiss — Investor and former Treasury official
- Aaron Eisenberg — United Auto Workers Region 9A
- Arsh Raziuddin — Creative Director
- ATM Kamrul Hasan — NYPD and brother of the late Officer Didarul Islam
- Aziz Isham — Museum of the Moving Image
- Beth Miller — Jewish Voice for Peace
- Ceyenne Doroshow — G.L.I.T.S.
- Christian Howles — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Staten Island
- Cole Escola — Playwright
- Colson Whitehead — Novelist
- Cynthia Nixon, Actress and Activist
- Dena Cox — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Brooklyn
- Gerald Karp
- Joe Baker — Lenape Center
- John Turturro — Actor and Filmmaker
- Joynal Abedin — Bangladeshi American Advocacy Group
We have several entertainers. We’ll need some entertainment as this crew takes the capital of capitalism apart:
- Julio Torres — Comedian and Filmmaker
- Kal Penn — Actor and Author
- Kashif Shaikh — Pillars Fund
- Katia Reguero Lindor — The Unaparent Podcast
- Laura Lema — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, The Bronx
- Luis Guzman — Actor and Producer
- Marc N Weiss
- Maria Antonia Cay (Toñita) — Caribbean Social Club
- Matt Balfour — IATSE Local 161 & Actors Equity Association
- Mike Luba — Forest Hills Stadium
- Min Jin Lee — Novelist
- Ms. Rachel — Educator and YouTuber
- Naseem Haffar
- Nicholas Occhiouto — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Manhattan
Soros Agenda Is Included with CAP and Gaspard:
- Patrick Gaspard — Senior Fellow at Center for American Progress
More Leftists:
- Phylisa Wisdom — New York Jewish Agenda
- Priya Parker — Author and Facilitator
- Rami Sarafa — Cordoba Partners
- Robert Wolf — 32 Advisors
- Rochelle Lin — CAAAV
- Sally Susman — Businesswoman and Author of WSJ bestseller Breaking Through
I’m really glad to see the Kabab House is involved. Whatever would we do without Sami:
- Sami Zaman — Sami’s Kabab House
- Sara’o Bery — Filmworker and Strategist
- Shazia Choudri — Beyond Barzakh & Vagabond Media
- Sherry Padilla — Desis Rising Up & Moving (DRUM)
- Sonny Rollins — Saxophonist and Jazz Musician
- Stephanie Gold
- The Kid Mero — Writer and Comedian
- Umit Muradi — Zohran for NYC Field Lead, Queens
Take Cynthia Nixon as one representation of how crazy these people are:
The old school business owners like Gemelli’s and Anthony’s will be shutting down and moving out. Kiss New York goodbye. It’ll end up just like Cuba.