Europe: The New Africa, Rape Capital of the World

A shocking truth is that the Western World is importing a rape culture, and it continues to this day. Europe is becoming the rape capital of the world. Botswana has lower rape rates.
UK: 109 rapes per 100k
Sweden: 86 rapes per 100K
Botswana: 92 rapes per 100K
If you import people from countries where rape is part of the culture, you become a rape culture. If you import the Third World, you become the Third World.
America is importing directly from the Middle East, where about 50% of women are raped.
Europe is becoming the new Africa
Europe is slowly becoming the Rape Capital of the World.
— David Khait (@David_Khait) December 27, 2025
Minnesota Alone
These are the people Democrats protect from deportation. Some Republicans don’t have much to say either.
This Somali in Minnesota kidnapped and raped numerous women, over an (8) yr period
They let him out with no prison time, a few months later, he does it again holding a woman captive for (6) days
Somali’s have taken over in Minnesota
Tim Walz has no control in his own state pic.twitter.com/pHJlz3r1Vh
— @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) December 18, 2025
Somalian migrant Mohammed Mohammed racked up dozens of charges since 2015. Almost every charge was dismissed and he was released each time.
He was out on the streets and r*ped a woman to death outside a Church in Nashville.
Our “justice system” is broken. pic.twitter.com/GqsFQzjEN9
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 7, 2025
42-year-old Somali migrant to Minnesota Qalinle Ibrahim Dirie abducted and raped a 12-year-old girl. In response, the local Islamic center wrote a letter of support for Dirie, claiming his presence “enriches the lives of those around him” and that his crime of raping a child was… pic.twitter.com/NuSj3rTfCD
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 2, 2025
Minnesota gave the lightest sentencing possible to a 42 year old Somalia man who raped a 12 year old after abducting her out of her backyard
Savanah Hernandez “This man’s local mosque — wrote a letter of support for him — they stated that it’s because of cultural differences… pic.twitter.com/hXkQ2YWHvM
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 3, 2025
Be ready to protect your family. Lock and load!
Where there is no law, there is no order. We can’t continue to be complacent. It’s happening more than we know but thanks to the media, they continually cover for the heinous crimes and we’re unaware of the dangers.