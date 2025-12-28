Europe: The New Africa, Rape Capital of the World

By
M Dowling
-
2
38

A shocking truth is that the Western World is importing a rape culture, and it continues to this day. Europe is becoming the rape capital of the world. Botswana has lower rape rates.

UK: 109 rapes per 100k
Sweden: 86 rapes per 100K
Botswana: 92 rapes per 100K

If you import people from countries where rape is part of the culture, you become a rape culture. If you import the Third World, you become the Third World.

America is importing directly from the Middle East, where about 50% of women are raped.

Minnesota Alone

These are the people Democrats protect from deportation. Some Republicans don’t have much to say either.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paladin
Paladin
4 seconds ago

Be ready to protect your family. Lock and load!

0
Reply
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
1 hour ago

Where there is no law, there is no order. We can’t continue to be complacent. It’s happening more than we know but thanks to the media, they continually cover for the heinous crimes and we’re unaware of the dangers.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz