Another Day, Another Loss for McCarthy and the Uniparty, a 7th

It’s a new day and another loss for Kevin McCarthy, his 7th, despite numerous concessions.

Bloomberg wrote that the 20 GOP holdouts that are blocking McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker comes from years of anger at party leadership and “deep suspicions of the veteran lawmaker.”

The group opposing McCarthy’s ascension to the top spot in the chamber has a list of grievances about House rules, anger over uniparty compromises with Democrats, and doubt over McCarthy’s claim to be a true conservative.

So far, the concessions are good ones, and they are needed.

“Mr. McCarthy has a history that is off-putting to some people,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), one of the revolt’s leaders.

Matt Gaetz, one of the most vocal, voted for Donald Trump in this round. That was funny. Gaetz, Perry, and Boebert will likely never vote for Kevin.

Now, we’re facing an 8th vote.

There was no movement.

McCarthy still has 201 votes, Jeffries has 212, Donalds has 19 votes, and one voted for Donald Trump. Victoria Sparks hasn’t voted but will likely vote present again.

Representative-elect Gaetz votes for Donald John Trump for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/zvAIH4tujZ — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 5, 2023

