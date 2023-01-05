Update on Damar Hamlin: He Is Awake and Communicating

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up for the first time after collapsing during an NFL game and wrote a note on a piece of paper: “Did we win?” ~ WSJ

Damar Hamlin, who suffered a severe cardiac arrest on the field during the big game on Monday night, is showing steady and remarkable progress. He is still in critical condition but appears to be neurologically intact. His agent told CNN that he is awake, holding hands with his family, and his first words were to ask who won the game. His doctors say he can follow commands and can communicate by writing.

Damar Hamlin “appears to be neurologically intact,” according to the @BuffaloBills. He’s still critically ill but “has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” and is making steady progress. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 5, 2023

Damar Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital, his agent tells CNN. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 5, 2023

Last night Damar Hamlin was able to follow commands and even asked who won the game, according to his doctors. “Yes Damar, you won. You won the game of life,” they said today. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 5, 2023

Mac Jones was told that one of the first things Damar Hamlin communicated was asking who won the Bills Bengals game. “You can tell he’s a competitor.” That will has led Hamlin to movement, communication, & comprehension after cardiac arrest.@ABC6 #DamarHamlinStrong pic.twitter.com/Puyk2a2fBG — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) January 5, 2023

“Did we win?” Amazing that’s what Damar Hamlin asked doctors when he woke up! “Yes, you won the game of life,” Doctors told the Bills player #DamarHamlin 🙏pic.twitter.com/LsIzzRvhIj — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 5, 2023

CNN made it about politics.

Disgusting: CNN invokes Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest to warn against GOP lawmakers.

“Imagine those two doctors that we just listened to who treated, and all of the people on the field who treated the Buffalo Bills player if they said, ‘no, [I don’t want to function as a team]'” pic.twitter.com/y1xbrSjLu6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 5, 2023

