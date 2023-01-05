Update on Damar Hamlin: He Is Awake and Communicating

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up for the first time after collapsing during an NFL game and wrote a note on a piece of paper: “Did we win?”

Damar Hamlin, who suffered a severe cardiac arrest on the field during the big game on Monday night, is showing steady and remarkable progress. He is still in critical condition but appears to be neurologically intact. His agent told CNN that he is awake, holding hands with his family, and his first words were to ask who won the game. His doctors say he can follow commands and can communicate by writing.

