Another Day with Joe Biden, the Man with 81 Million Fans

It’s starting to look like Democrats are moving to push Joe Biden out of 2024. Someone gave the media permission to tell the truth about Joe Biden. We know they suddenly didn’t become journalists of repute. They’re activists and partisans. Their goals are the same as the Democrat party’s goals. It wasn’t always like that, but it is now.

The fact that the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the New York Post are all telling the truth about Joe Biden’s constant lying highlights the latest report from CNN in the clip below. One of the reporters reviewed Joe’s most recent lies, which he tells over and over.

He could barely speak in this next clip, but what did seem clear was that Biden was bragging about making US corporations pay a global tax. It’s more money that will be wasted, and the corporations will pass the costs down to the US middle class. Additionally, Europeans have wanted this for a long time, and he gave them what they wanted.

In another bizarre moment, he suddenly screams in Maryland.

Joe Biden has an episode, starts screaming into the microphone. pic.twitter.com/LL78g6YzvY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 14, 2023

Biden told the “I taught at the University of Pennsylvania” lie again. It never gets old for him, no matter how many times it’s debunked. He never taught any classes at U of P.

Biden claims he “taught political theory” at the University of Pennsylvania. He never taught a single class at UPenn. pic.twitter.com/i7Or2dfp4k — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2023

None of this is humorous. It has real-life consequences. For example, Saudi Arabia said if Israel wants peace under the Abraham Accords, they first have to agree to a separate Palestinian State from their land. It would be more of the Gaza Strip, and it would be indefensible. Palestinians and their other enemies would be ready to destroy them completely. This terrible deal was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“In their recent talks, Mohammed assured Abbas that he wouldn’t bend in his support for the Saudi-led Arab Peace Initiative. In that 2002 proposal, the Arab League agreed to establish open ties with Israel only when it allowed the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the WSJ wrote in August.

That would be the beginning of the end of the tiny nation.

Another example would be the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan or the potential war between Kosovo and Serbia. The war in Ukraine is also deadly serious.

All of America’s enemies are lining up, joining BRICS, and preparing to fight us because we don’t have a president.

