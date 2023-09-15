Proof That the Bribery of AG Paxton Never Happened

The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton gets more ridiculous each day. The hearsay accusations are being disproven one by one. So far, the prosecutors don’t have any evidence. The prosecutor brought this case with no evidence.

Mr. Paxton’s attorney destroys every so-called witness they have.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s personal assistant, Drew Wicker, alleged that Texas donor Nate Paul funded a kitchen remodel for Paxton for political influence.

During cross-examination, Drew Wicker admitted the kitchen remodel never took place.

Paxton’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, showed Drew Wicker pictures of the kitchen taken three years ago and some taken last month. There was never any remodeling work completed, which is the central point of the alleged bribery.

As X user, Kambree said, “Unless the fix is in, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s trial should be ruled not guilty. Over the last seven days, none of the whistleblowers presented evidence of a crime.”

These ruthless establishment politicians smeared Mr. Paxton over gossip.

No evidence.

“I’m proud of the work we do,” says Austin Kinghorn of the @TxAg, slapping down the rumors and innuendo aimed at ⁦@KenPaxtonTX⁩ during the #paxtontrial. pic.twitter.com/FMKbz0XYz4 — Michael Quinn Sullivan (@MQSullivan) September 14, 2023

Donald Trump weighed in, saying they tried to undo the election.

