Another fake noose causes hysteria at Amazon worksite

A rope was found at a worksite and it has “sickened” the entire community. The entire worksite was shut down.
In fact, 7 nooses in total have been found. As an example, the media showed a photo of a rope holding a fence together. There is a $100,000 reward for the culprits!
Every employee on the site now has to go through anti-racism training. Anti-white racism, which is growing, is okay, but fake racism against minorities is not okay.
Unless someone is hanging from it, it’s not a noose! The so called noose is a functional slip knot commonly used just about everywhere people do real work. The problem with racist is that they see racism everywhere, and Liberals really are racist. The Democrats calling everything racist is getting old, but all they have is their one trick pony. Yes, Liberalism truly is a Mental Disorder. Besides seeing things, I bet Liberals also hear little voices in the heads too. Things like, “You can’t survive without Big Democrat Government and Communism is good.” Liberals confuse the BS they hear wearing their funny little ear buds and listening to Liberal Media with some kind of Divinity talking to them. One of the worse things President Reagan did was repeal the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 and let Liberals back on the streets.