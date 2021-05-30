Rand Paul on US $$$ answering questions on sexually-promiscuous quail on cocaine

Watch Rand Paul’s floor speech on wasteful spending.
Fauci’s group spent $800,000 to determine if Japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine. Then there is the study on Panamanian male frog calls. They want to know if the male mating call is different in the country than the city. The grifters got $500,000 for that.
We spent $30,000 on Ugandan gambling habits.
Watch:
This just in from crumbling infrastructure (bridges, roads, airports, waterways) crrracck, breeaakk.
(Collapsing sound in background, people stand clear, some move quickly to escape)
There goes Rand Paul being logical and looking out for the Taxpayer again! Government funding of these projects is part of how Democrats buy votes. Sen. Paul knows that. To a Socialist, Communist Democrat, it’s money well spent. The worst part is that even with all this vote buying, Democrats still have to stuff Ballot Boxes to win elections. We need to stop Mail-in Voting and Ballot Harvesting. Unless you’re an expat, in the military, or have a true physical medical problem, you need to get off your ass and go to a poll to vote in person and you must supply both a valid voter registration card and Government Picture ID that is verified by poll watchers. I’d even go as far as the Founding Fathers and require you to own Land and show payment of Federal Taxes in excess of any Federal benefits. You should have a stake in America in addition to citizenship to vote. Honorably Discharged Veterans should get a second vote, they have a true stake in America by serving in the Military. Being Male is probably a good idea, but educating our daughters in the realities of the world before they go to college is a much better idea. It’s important for Conservatives to get elected to local school boards so our children are taught pro-American Civics and History. As the bumper sticker says, “If you Hate America, I’ll help you pack.” Democrats have proven they hate America by their actions and that is a clearly observable truth! Since they love Communism so much, I think the money spent on boondoggles would be much better spend of one-way tickets for Communist to Communist countries where that can practice their political beliefs without us “so called hate filled” Capitalism around. We need more Republicans (and even Libertarians) in Congress who will question how every dollar of taxpayer money is spent and stop the use of taxpayer money as a way for any party to buy votes.