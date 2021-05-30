Rand Paul on US $$$ answering questions on sexually-promiscuous quail on cocaine



















Watch Rand Paul’s floor speech on wasteful spending.

Fauci’s group spent $800,000 to determine if Japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine. Then there is the study on Panamanian male frog calls. They want to know if the male mating call is different in the country than the city. The grifters got $500,000 for that.

We spent $30,000 on Ugandan gambling habits.

Watch:

