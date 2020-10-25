Another fuller tape of Quid Pro Joe threatening Ukraine’s President

We have a fuller picture of Quid Pro Quo Joe with new audio of Biden trying to STOP Ukraine from asking Donald Trump for more money because Joe did not want Trump looking into HIS (as in Family Biden) payments from Ukraine [as part of their profiteering?].

This is big.

Andriy Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, held a presser last week during which he released recordings of phone calls between Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, back in November 2016.

“This is getting very, very close to what I don’t want to have happened. I don’t want Trump to get in a position where he thinks he’s about to buy on to a policy where the financial system is going to collapse and he’s going to be looked at pour more money into Ukraine,” Joe Biden is allegedly heard in one of the clips just weeks after the election of Donald J. Trump as the new president of the United States.

“So anything you can do to push the PrivatBank to closure so that the IMF loans come forward, I would respectfully suggest is critically important to your economic as well as physical security,” continued Biden in what it looks like an attempt to threaten the President of Ukraine.

The recordings are more proof that Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to oust their prosecutor general. In exchange, Ukraine would receive one billion dollars of guaranteed loans from the IMF.

Two weeks after President Trump won the election, Biden was desperate to hide details:

He’s a liar and he is Quid Pro Joe:

You may hate Donald Trump for your own reasons or because you bought into the media’s portrayal of him, but voting for Joe Biden is utter madness. When I was a Democrat, I couldn’t stand Joe. He deceives people constantly.

