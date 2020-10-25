Hunter Biden: Villain? Victim? or Both?

by VOSA

One CAN not help but wonder, what father sends his family members, His Own Son, out to be the “bag man,” the face of crimes while he sits back claiming, “plausible deniability?” Is Hunter the villain, globe-trotting behind Joe selling out America to foreign nations? Or is this obviously damaged and tortured soul the victim of being manipulated by his own father, Joe Biden?

The History, The Trauma

Dec. 18, 1972, Joe Biden was a newly minted senator. This day Neilia, Biden’s first wife, and children set out to shop for their Christmas tree when tragedy struck.

In the back seat of their station wagon, sons Hunter (almost 3) and Beau (almost 4); Neilia had their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, on her lap. Police determined that Mrs. Biden, head turned away by a distraction, drove into the path of a tractor-trailer truck. Neilia and Naomi died of their injuries; both boys were badly injured but survived. A friend of the senator “looked into” the accident shortly after and concluded, “she had a stop sign, the truck did not.

Nobody can deny just how devastating and tragic this accident was, would qualify as the worst day of anybody’s life. But time and distance can dampen sympathies. Perhaps why Biden chose to sensationalize the story some years later. Since 2001, Senator Biden began falsely accusing the truck driver, Curtis Dunn, of being intoxicated.

At a 2008 campaign rally, he described the accident like this, “A tractor-trailer, a guy who allegedly – and I never pursued it – drank his lunch instead of eating his lunch, broadsided my family and killed my wife instantly and killed my daughter instantly and hospitalized my two sons.” This is a lie.

A senator’s wife and child were killed in an accident. You best believe law enforcement looked long and hard at the particulars of this terrible event. The truck driver, Mr. Dunn, was cleared of any fault, but that didn’t stop Joe from turning this into a political sideshow and destroying Mr. Dunn’s life.

This, just a sampling of Joe Biden’s outrageous and often damaging stories. Damaging because Curtis Dunn, completely innocent, was forever haunted by, not just the accident itself, but Biden’s slander. Through the years, Mr. Dunn’s daughter, Pamela Hammill, has written to Biden, begging him to stop lying about her father, asking him to apologize. That apology never came, Ms. Hamill further stated, her father was forever tormented by Biden’s false story and was riddled with guilt until he died.

Some Father…

The recent revelations from Hunter’s laptops have, once again, shined a bright light on Joe Biden, who ironically calls himself a man of “integrity.” and President Trump, a liar. Apparently, over the past many years, Biden has allegedly used his family members, specifically his own son, as a “bag man,” collecting $ millions selling his office as a senator then vice president. There are indications from emails that Biden has required family members embroiled in these schemes to TITHE to him as much as 50% of the booty.

Mayor Giuliani, who was given copies of Hunter’s hard drive copied by the repair shop owner, refers to them as, The Biden Crime Family akin to the Italian mafia. Mr. Giuliani should know, while many before him tried and failed, as a federal prosecutor, Rudy brought the Cosa Nostra down. An act that took incredible expertise and courage.

Despite pictures, emails, a text which certainly strains any belief in Joe’s claims he knew NOTHING about his son’s business dealings, it is quite impossible to use “plausible deniability,” while collecting $ Millions, “under the table.” What father tries to keep his hand clean, leaving his own son out to dry?

Hunter Haunted?

There are two enormous challenges with drug addiction. The body’s physical need for drugs and the psychological pain for which the user is self-medicating. Getting past the physical addiction is time-limited, overcoming the psychological addiction the far greater challenge.

One can easily imagine the lasting emotional damage in the aftermath of that accident: The lasting images of that day, the survivor’s guilt. We do not know the family dynamics after Joe remarried, what his relationship has been with Jill. But you can certainly understand the painful aftermath of that trauma.

Also retrieved, many text messages. Among them, this text from Hunter to his daughter Naomi reveals the family “distribution” and what appears to be Hunter’s growing fatigue as bag man:

“But I don’t receive any respect, and that’s fine, I guess. Works for you, apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard, but don’t worry, unlike Pop (Joe Biden) I won’t make you give me half of your salary.”

In another text answering his daughter, Naomi’s (26-year-old Columbia law student) request for money, Hunter admonishes her with:

“Once you are out of school, the chances of you living like your father is a billionaire when he’s really given all his money away is going to be a bit of a shock.”

It would all seem like a bad screenplay were it not so incredibly dangerous for this country. In fact, if ever there were an alarming, 30-year ongoing national security risk, this is it!

This brings us to the million-dollar question … when Hunter dropped off and essentially abandoned his laptops, was this a conscious act, OR SUBCONSCIOUS cry for help? Was this a desperate, subconscious effort to put an end to being prostituted by, being recklessly used “Pop,” Joe Biden?