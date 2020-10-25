Amy Coney Barrett nomination advances, appointment by tomorrow

Senate voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court in a 51-48 vote on Sunday and to limit the debate on her nomination.

Senator McConnell said she would be nominated by Monday and it looks like that will happen.

The debate is limited to 30 hours, allowing a vote at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Democrats are livid. All will likely vote against her nomination. They boycotted the vote to advance Judge Barrett out of the full chamber.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden will form a committee to consider packing the court and blowing up the Constitution. He will do it.

Joe Biden now admits he wants to “go well beyond [court] packing.” Americans do not want a fundamental transformation of the third branch of government! pic.twitter.com/1KH0L0A4dI — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 22, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is infuriated, unsurprisingly. He is always infuriated about anything that comes from the right.

He said, “We will not have business as usual here in the Senate while the Republicans use a sham process to force through President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to rip away health care from millions.”

Democrats are afraid she will vote against the sham ACA and extreme abortion. She said she will follow the Constitution.

It’s not a sham. They are following the Constitution.

Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voted against the procedural vote. However, Murkowski is planning to vote for Judge Barrett. Collins, who is in a tight race to keep her seat, will not vote for the judge.

If Biden wins, forget the Constitution: