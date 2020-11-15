Another GOP Woman, Young Kim, Flips a Blue State Congressional Seat Red

Soon after reporting on Nicole Malliotakis turning a NYC congressional seat red, we learned that another GOP woman, Young Kim, had done the same to a House seat in California.

The Associated Press called the race for Ms. Kim on Friday night, 10 days after the election. She is a former member of the California House of Representatives for the state’s 65th district, where she was the first Korean-American Republican woman to serve in the California House.

California’s 39th Congressional District is located in the southern region of the state. It contains parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Orange counties as well as the cities of Chino Hills, Yorba Linda, Placentia, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, La Habra Heights, Brea, La Habra, Fullerton, Rowland Heights, and Hacienda Heights.

Apparently, the Democrat’s radical anti-law enforcement, defund the police policies damaged their candidates, from coast to coast.

Young Kim now joins more than a dozen other Republican women elected to the House of Representatives this year, reducing an embattled Nancy Pelosi’s majority.