NY AG Letitia James threatens to sue President Trump for something she made up

While President Trump gave updates on Operation Warp Speed yesterday, he responded to a comment by Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, while insulting the President, said, “What I said I’m going to do in New York is we’re going to put together our own group of doctors and medical experts to review the vaccine and the efficacy and the protocol, and if they say it’s safe, then I’ll go to the people of New York and I will say it’s safe, with that credibility. But I believe all across the country, you’re going to need someone other than this FDA and this CDC saying it’s safe.

Trump said in response, “As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York state, where, for political reasons, the governor decided to say — and I don’t think it’s good politically, I think it’s very bad from a health standpoint, but he wants to take his time with the vaccine. He doesn’t trust where the vaccine’s coming from. These are coming from the greatest companies anywhere in the world, greatest labs in the world, but he doesn’t trust the fact that it’s this White House, this administration, so we won’t be delivering it to New York until we have the authorization to do so, and that pains me to say that.”

THEN JAMES MADE UP A TRUMP OFFENSE

It isn’t bad enough that Cuomo said that, but his attorney general is frustratingly acting as if President Trump reacted inappropriately.

Attorney General Letitia James, a very irrational individual, completely mischaracterized that innocent statement. It’s par for the course.

James accused Trump of “playing politics with people’s lives.”

“Any attempt by Donald Trump to deny New York access to a lifesaving #COVID19 vaccine will be met with a lawsuit, plain and simple,” she said. “Stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

In a statement, James further attacked Trump, accusing him of “vindictive behavior” and “trying to exact vengeance on those who oppose his politics.”

“If dissemination of the vaccine takes place in the twilight of a Trump Administration and the president wants to play games with people’s lives, we will sue and we will win,” she threatened.

Cuomo accused Trump of being a “bully.”

Crazy James:

What President Trump said:

James made her clear-cut bias and animosity toward the president known before her election. In an unprofessional selfie rant last November, she promised to go after him. This is what fascist New York thinks is reasonable behavior by an attorney general.

