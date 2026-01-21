Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Another Great Success: Traveling to Other Worlds

Another Great Success: Traveling to Other Worlds

By
M Dowling
-
0
22
A little boy is standing near the window and looking outside, imagining boundless space with myriad of stars

Jared Issacman almost didn’t get this job as NASA ahief, but he is the right person for it. He is a liberal and wasn’t a Trump supporter. However, he knows Trump is the most pro-space President since the Kennedy era, and he likes him now. He said he has the best job anyone could ever have.

This is wonderful, and the administrator is an enthusiastic dreamer with exceptional skills.

Always Dream!

Travel to create new civilizations or find them.

Previous articleNo Tariffs Needed: A Framework for Greenland Agreed Upon
Next articleGreenland: US Sovereignty Over Small Pockets of the World’s Largest Island
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x