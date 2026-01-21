Another Great Success: Traveling to Other Worlds

Jared Issacman almost didn’t get this job as NASA ahief, but he is the right person for it. He is a liberal and wasn’t a Trump supporter. However, he knows Trump is the most pro-space President since the Kennedy era, and he likes him now. He said he has the best job anyone could ever have.

This is wonderful, and the administrator is an enthusiastic dreamer with exceptional skills.

Always Dream!

The moment humanity stops being a single‑planet species We’re standing at the edge of the greatest migration in human history, made possible because Elon Musk and SpaceX decided that “impossible” was just a starting point This isn’t just a rocket…

Travel to create new civilizations or find them.