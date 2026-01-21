Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home No Tariffs Needed: A Framework for Greenland Agreed Upon

No Tariffs Needed: A Framework for Greenland Agreed Upon

By
M Dowling
-
1
3
Scenic view of colorful houses nestled along the coast of Nuuk, Greenland, with Sermitsiaq mountain in the background

President Trump has backed off his threat to increase tariffs on countries that object to the sale of Greenland. Trump Always Chickens Out is trending on X. Some people never fail to jump the gun. It is always a good idea to trust Trump.

Some people misunderstand how Trump operates. The President always comes from an extreme position to gain leverage and get what he really wants.

He said today that they made progress on the Greenland affair, and they agreed to a framework that involves NATO. They also discussed a Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. He probably wants more control, but I don’t think he necessarily wants to buy Greenland.

Some X posters think Trump chickened out of invading Greenland with the military. President Trump is too intelligent for that. He knows Americans wouldn’t go for a military invasion. When they aren’t calling him a warmonger, they are calling him a chicken for not starting a war. It’s just silly.

Previous articleCriminal Alien Rams an Agent with His Vehicle, Injuring Him
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MicahStone
MicahStone
16 seconds ago

“A Framework for Greenland Agreed Upon”
— A TRUE WIN-WIN DEAL !!! >>>
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

CALFORNIA-DEMARK-SELL-TRUMP-DEAL
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x