No Tariffs Needed: A Framework for Greenland Agreed Upon

President Trump has backed off his threat to increase tariffs on countries that object to the sale of Greenland. Trump Always Chickens Out is trending on X. Some people never fail to jump the gun. It is always a good idea to trust Trump.

Some people misunderstand how Trump operates. The President always comes from an extreme position to gain leverage and get what he really wants.

He said today that they made progress on the Greenland affair, and they agreed to a framework that involves NATO. They also discussed a Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. He probably wants more control, but I don’t think he necessarily wants to buy Greenland.

Trump just locked in a framework deal for Greenland at Davos. NATO chief on board, no force needed. Europe crying bullies while America secures the Arctic. That’s how winners negotiate. Cry more, globalists. pic.twitter.com/JPkvRNZr9X — ✨⚔️ (@Swampfoxscout) January 21, 2026

Some X posters think Trump chickened out of invading Greenland with the military. President Trump is too intelligent for that. He knows Americans wouldn’t go for a military invasion. When they aren’t calling him a warmonger, they are calling him a chicken for not starting a war. It’s just silly.