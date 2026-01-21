Reporters asked President Trump whether Greenland would be part of the U.S. Trump said, “It is the ultimate long-term deal. It’s an infinite deal. It is a deal forever.”

He added that the outlines of the Greenland deal are everything the US wanted. It is a deal that everyone is happy with.

European Union leaders will proceed with an emergency summit on Thursday even after U.S. President Donald Trump rowed back on his threats of tariffs against some countries over Greenland, a council spokesperson said on Wednesday. They like to have emergency summits.

The US will allegedly own small pockets of Greenland for military bases. Denmark, Greenland, and the US will negotiate to keep Russia and China from gaining a foothold in Greenland.

It is the best of both worlds. Denmark gets to pay for the island and their welfare, and the US gets control of key areas with an agreement to keep Russia and China out of the Arctic. The Arctic is in the North American hemisphere. Maine is closer to Greenland than Denmark, and Canada is even closer. New York is closer to Greenland than Copenhagen.

As I said, Denmark tried protecting Greenland during World War II and lasted only six hours. The US came in and successfully defended the island from the Nazis.

