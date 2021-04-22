Another hate hoax by a fake victim at a university, color me shocked









Viterbo University in Wisconsin was rocked by shocking racist hate crimes, sparking mass protest. As it happend, the ‘victim’ was a hoaxer and this hoaxer set a fire to boot.

Then last week the hate escalated to an arson attack near the room of black race activist, Victoria C. Unanka.

After a fire and a police investigation, the student was arrested.

A Viterbo University student who said she was a victim of two recent racist incidents on campus has been accused of starting a fire in a residence hall April 18 and framing it as a hate crime.

Victoria C. Unanka was released on a signature bond Monday after La Crosse police arrested her for arson and negligent handling of burning materials.

“This is a complex situation that involves a series of concerning incidents,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple. “We continue to investigate the incidents earlier in the semester and any potential link between them and this fire.”

A La Crosse Police Department report says Unanka was identified on surveillance video that had recently been installed after reports of racist and threatening graffiti.

Unanka told different versions of the story and different reasons for setting the fire.

Unanka reportedly told police she was frustrated that “no one was listening to me anymore.” She was suspended from the school and no longer on campus.

Almost all or all of these college hate crimes are hate hoaxes or no culprit is found.

The administration of Viterbo U hasn’t learned a thing:

