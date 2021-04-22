Cartels find teens through TikTok, other social media to smuggle illegals









Parler was taken down for a fraction of the criminal behavior that takes place on Facebook, and Democrats want the CCPs TikTok to stay online. That’s the background information you need before reading this story.

Fox News reported the border cartels — hardcore transnational criminals — have begun enlisting American teens on social media sites like TikTok to smuggle migrants over the border.

They are offering more than $3,000 per ride for teens willing to smuggle illegal aliens into the U.S.

“Need 2 or 3 drivers to go through a checkpoint,” one says.

“Got another 6 left, already crossed. Lemme know ASAP for that easy cash,” another says.

The drivers need to get the illegal aliens through checkpoints and then to a drop-off location where someone else picks them up and brings them to stash houses.

A few sources told Fox News the teenagers use their parents’ SUVs without even telling them. One mother “started crying when she got a call from authorities about” her daughter smuggling migrants.

The border crisis has overwhelmed the Border Patrol, which means “teens are often getting little more than a slap on the wrist.”

