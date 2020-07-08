Another hate hoax crime by a Dem, hard to keep track of them all

Jonathan Lopez, who recently ran for public office in Oregon, claimed he had received a racist letter. Lopez posted the alleged letter on his Facebook account where it was shared by hundreds the first day alone.

The post is gone now.

“We now more than ever must address these issues that are destroying and distancing us from unification,” Lopez wrote on Facebook. “We must be mature and adults about things and address them properly at a table or meeting in which we can come to an agreement or mutual understanding!”

“I hold no resentment for whom ever wrote this; I’m just simply heart broken for the lack of knowledge, education and respect missing. I pray for you and wish you prosperity in your life. God bless us all!” he concluded.

This took place on June 24th.

The letter Lopez claimed he received read, in part: “Don’t waste your time trying to become anything in this county we will make sure you never win and your family suffers along with all the other f****** Mexicans in the area!” The letter ends by stating, “Sincerely, America!”

HE WROTE THE LETTER TO HIMSELF

He reported the letter to Hermiston Police, and, as it happens, he wrote the letter to himself, KEPR-TV News reported Tuesday.

Lopez’s case has been referred to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office to charge the former politician with filing a false police report, which is just a Class A misdemeanor in the state.

Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston told KEPR that Lopez’s actions added tension to a country currently dealing with racial protests.

“The time spent on this fictitious claim means time lost on other matters, not to mention it needlessly adds to the incredible tension that exists in our nation today.” Edmiston said. “As a lifelong resident of this diverse community, I’m disgusted someone would try to carelessly advance their personal ambitions at the risk of others.”

Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Jonathan Lopez, a recent candidate for Umatilla County commissioner, has confessed that a racist letter he claimed was left anonymously in his mailbox was actually written by him. https://t.co/Py0NuTHgUi — East Oregonian (@EastOregonian) July 6, 2020