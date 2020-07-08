Rep. Zeldin calls for de Blasio to resign before he completely destroys the city

Rep. Lee Zeldin is calling for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a communist, to resign. De Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is quickly destroying the city and with 18 months to go, the damage he can incur will be irreparable.

Rep. Zeldin wrote, “Mayor DeBlasio is destroying our great city from the inside out. New York City will not make it through the remainder of his term. He needs to be immediately removed from office to save the city and protect the people who live.”

Mayor DeBlasio is destroying our great city from the inside out. New York City will not make it through the remainder of his term. He needs to be immediately removed from office to save the city and protect the people who live there!pic.twitter.com/ktQbuvXFIj — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 8, 2020

On Parley and Twitter, Rep. Zeldin wrote, “Either Mayor DeBlasio stays and NYC gets more chaos, lawlessness, and poverty OR he’s removed from office and NYC gets safety and security restored, the NYPD supported and widespread opportunities all around.”

It’s a tale of two cities and this decision can’t wait longer. Either DeBlasio stays and NYC gets more chaos, lawlessness and poverty; or DeBlasio is removed from office and NYC gets safety and security restored, the NYPD supported, and widespread opportunities all around. pic.twitter.com/WlD3V9FzG2 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 8, 2020

NYC IS GOING DOWN FAST

Watch this carefully,it’s not another frustrated COVID-19 excuse by DeBlasio. Nor is it an aspiring artist at work. You are watching a graffiti vandal add to the destruction of a NYC building just a short distance from city hall and yes the NYPD is not allowed to make the arrest. pic.twitter.com/Y7aDx5cGxE — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 8, 2020

The real goal behind this bill is obvious: make policing such an unattractive profession that nobody will do it. The NYPD has been a pathway to the middle class for hundreds of thousands of NYers, especially immigrants and people of color.https://t.co/Rp0NzBzWHP — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 7, 2020

“The purpose of this bill is to establish a financial disincentive for police misconduct and create accountability for abhorrent behavior.”https://t.co/M9obZKcxjn — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) July 7, 2020