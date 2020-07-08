Rep. Zeldin calls for de Blasio to resign before he completely destroys the city

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rep. Lee Zeldin is calling for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a communist, to resign. De Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is quickly destroying the city and with 18 months to go, the damage he can incur will be irreparable.

Rep. Zeldin wrote, “Mayor DeBlasio is destroying our great city from the inside out. New York City will not make it through the remainder of his term. He needs to be immediately removed from office to save the city and protect the people who live.”

On Parley and Twitter, Rep. Zeldin wrote, “Either Mayor DeBlasio stays and NYC gets more chaos, lawlessness, and poverty OR he’s removed from office and NYC gets safety and security restored, the NYPD supported and widespread opportunities all around.”

NYC IS GOING DOWN FAST

