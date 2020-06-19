Another hysterical noose story! “Ropes in trees” are “symbols of hate & torture”

Oakland’s far-left Democrat Mayor Libby Schaaf said five ropes hanging in an Oakland park were nooses. This had to be investigated as a hate crime and removed immediately, she continued. It’s a privilege to not become frightened by a rope in a tree, she said.

“We have to see this moment for what it is, a reckoning,” she added. “Enough is enough and intentions don’t matter because the harm is real.” Ropes in trees are “symbols of hate and torture,” she claims.

Intentions do not matter. We will not tolerate symbols of hate in our city. The nooses found at Lake Merritt will be investigated as hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/B1f1SwZ4tK — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 18, 2020

ALAS, THEY’RE SWINGS HUNG BY A BLACK MAN

A black man put them there with his friends:

Victor Sengbe, who is black, told KGO-TV that the ropes were part of a rigging that he and his friends used as part of a larger swing system. He also shared video of the swing in use.

“Out of the dozen and hundreds and thousands of people that walked by, no one has thought that it looked anywhere close to a noose. Folks have used it for exercise. It was really a fun addition to the park that we tried to create,” Sengbe said.

“It’s unfortunate that a genuine gesture of just wanting to have a good time got misinterpreted into something so heinous,” he told the station.

