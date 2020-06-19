Gov Beshear offers free healthcare by race, No pushback

Kentucky’s far-left Democrat Governor Andy Beshear is reviving the healthcare exchanges in his state, but he’s only offering it for free to black people. That is meant to be a vote-getter and it’s racism.

“Kynect was one of the most successful exchanges in the country,” he said. “And because of it, we reduced our uninsured Kentuckians at the highest rate in the country for several straight years.”

His predecessor, GOP Gov. Matt Bevin, abolished the state exchange, fulfilling a campaign promise from his election in 2015. Bevin said it was too costly and that Kentuckians could use the federal website to buy health insurance.

Beshear said last week that his goal is to have every Kentuckian covered through private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. He said then that an early focus would be on signing up black Kentuckians for coverage, noting they have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus.

That’s a great excuse but it’s still racism. What about white Hispanics, Asian people, and whites?

Don’t worry, eventually, it will be “free” for everyone.

It’s simply another Medicaid/Medicare program, and it is very expensive. It costs a lot more than $2 million a year to operate, but that’s the figure Beshear is counting on.

Relaunching the state exchange will result in a $5 million, one-time fee, followed by yearly operating costs of $1 million to $2 million, the governor said. Resuming the state’s own exchange will give it the added flexibility to extend enrollment periods to sign people up, he said.

This racism is getting no pushback. The elderly and Hispanics are also getting the virus more than others, but he picked blacks. Whites, Chinese people, and white Hispanics — as the NY Times classifies them — can pay for it all.