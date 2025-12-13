Another Illegal Alien Semi Driver Kills a 29-Year-Ol Husband & Father

The semitruck driver arrested in a deadly crash in Washington state yesterday is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released at the Border by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has blood on their hands.

Kamalpreet Singh, no relation to the other semi drivers who killed drivers, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in Lukeville, Arizona. He crossed illegally into the U.S. on Christmas Eve in 2023. He was released into the U.S.

Singh allegedly crashed into the back of a vehicle on SR 167 in Washington, crushing it between another truck and killing 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson.

Police put a detainer on him with local law enforcement in King County, Washington.

The murdered man was a husband and a father on his way to work.

