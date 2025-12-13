Rep. Roy Calls for a Pause in Immigration

“There are millions that are being shoved into our country by basically the corporate world wanting to abuse H-1B visas and the diversity visas to pump this country full of people who don’t want to assimilate. We should pause, and then we should reset all of those issues,” Chip Roy told Will Cain on his Fox News show.

Every Republican should be calling for a pause, but they aren’t.

Democrats opened our borders and will do it again if given the chance. They let in millions without any vetting, gave them our benefits, more than we give our citizens.

Rep. Roy continued:

“What we’re dealing with right now is the consequence of a radical left that wanted open borders on purpose and then lied about it,” Roy told Will Cain on Fox News.

“And you went through all the phases of how they treat their message. But the truth is, when you’ve got the situation we have with wide open borders under Biden and Mayorkas—or, importantly, through the legal channels with the abuse of H-1B visas, the abuse of diversity visas, the abuse of chain migration—when you have people that are being put on welfare… And you know, they denied it for a long time because it does not sell very well. But they’re basically acknowledging “it.

“And when we went through the big beautiful bill, remember, we were trying to put work requirements, we were trying to make sure that no illegal immigrants could get Medicaid and welfare, and they said, “Oh, it’s not happening.” But it is happening. And Gavin Newsom just admitted it’s happening. And so what you’ve got to do is pause because we have 51 and a half million foreign-born people in the United States—16% of the population—the highest percentage we’ve had since the early 1900s.

A forty year pause sounds good:

“And we paused in 1920, and we had about 40 years where we kind of reclaimed our sovereignty as people assimilated. And that was a group of immigrants who wanted to assimilate. Well, the vast majority of the people that have been coming in from all over the world, particularly the Islamists, do not want to assimilate.

“Hardworking people—Hispanics in Mexico and the Northern Triangle and in Central America—a lot of them do want to come to America, achieve the dream, and assimilate, but there are millions that are being shoved into our country by basically the corporate world wanting to abuse H-1B visas and the diversity visas to pump this country full of people who don’t want to assimilate. We should pause, and then we should reset all of those issues.”

