Two US Soldiers, a US Civilian Murdered in Syria by ISIS

Sean Parnell, the Assistant to the Secretary of War, revealed that two US Army soldiers and one interpreter were killed in an ISIS ambush attack in Syria today.

Others were wounded in the attack.

Sean Parnett wrote:

Today in Palmyra, Syria, two United States Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed, and three were wounded.

The attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism operations in the region.

The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification.

This attack is currently under active investigation.

The killer is reportedly dead, shot by US forces.

The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces. Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. https://t.co/P7D9NrWpAL — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 13, 2025

A week ago, while speaking at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, Syrian President Abu Mohammed Al Julani, who recently met with President Trump inside the Oval Office, refused to apologize for his terrorist past and said the US and Israel are “the real terrorists” and “the world knows it”.

Within a week, our soldiers were attacked under “former” terrorist al Julani’s watch.

Al Julani changed his name, donned a $2,000 suit, cut his hair, and talked about inclusion during interviews. Julani had been slaughtering people with al-Qaeda, ISIS, and at least one other terrorist group for decades. We are now to believe he is reformed. Maybe he is, but maybe not.

Why are our military forces in Syria? Can’t we get out of there?