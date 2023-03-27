New Anti-White Mantra: Digital Blackface

CNN reports you are committing digital blackface if you are a white person sharing a photo of a black person reacting. According to CNN, digital blackface is a form of racism that entails a white person sharing the reaction of a black person across a digital platform.

Lauren Michele Jackson, an author and cultural critic, reported on the definition in an essay for Teen Vogue.

Many White people choose images of Black people when it comes to expressing exaggerated emotions on social media – a burden that Black people didn’t ask for, she says.

This is completely fabricated, as is most of the leftist ideology.

If you’re black sharing a white person’s reaction – no problem.

“If you’re Black and you’ve shared such images online, you get a pass. But if you’re White, you may have inadvertently perpetuated one of the most insidious forms of contemporary racism,” Jackson reports.

This woman is still talking about minstrel shows of a long-gone era.

Teen Vogue is a perverse magazine. Read it, and you’ll see. Don’t let your children near it.

