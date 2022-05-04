Another Joe First! Trade Deficit Is the Worst in US History

The trade deficit is the worst in US history under Wrong Way Joe. It’s another first for Joe Biden. He’s destroying the county faster than I can remember all the pronouns and what they represent. We already posted this news but it deserves to be posted repeatedly.

BUILDING BACK BADLY

This has been going on since at least January but he doesn’t act — at least not correctly — on anything.

March was the first time in U.S. history that a monthly deficit surpassed $100 billion. In other words, we’re importing but not exporting enough. There are a number of reasons for this, including stores restocking due to the supply chain crisis that Biden said he’d fix.

However, overarching ones are the sanctions against Russia and Biden selling out US manufacturing to China and other foreign countries.

Another cause is a drop in government spending which is a temporary fix that causes inflation. Government spending creates a pseudo GDP with fake money flooding the system and killing the value of the dollar.

The figure beat out predictions, which had placed March’s deficit at $107 billion. It went to over 109 billion.

The consistently rising deficits – with nothing and no one to stop them – have cut away from America’s gross domestic product (GDP), slicing it by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. GDP finished the quarter MINUS 1.4%.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release their new figures on Thursday at 8:30. They are expected to show that the GDP slowed to 1.0% on an annualized basis, a sharp drop from the 5.7% recorded in 2021.

Biden was treading water on Trumponomics. Now we have Bidenomics. Disagree if you want, but just watch how consistently everything has gotten worse since Biden came into office and did everything wrong.

Complete massacre of our society in every aspect possible. Gave Brandon standing ovation Saturday night. It has to be something in the poison they took. Something that manipulates their minds. No one can support this daily tragedy. — Anna Teresa Arnold (@HomerWhite) May 4, 2022

