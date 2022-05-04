Bill Gates’ Chilling, Creepy Comments When Asked About Epstein

Bill Gates is sorry now that he met with Jeffrey Epstein 37 times. The Gates-Epstein friendship went on from 2011 to 2014. Ex-wife Melinda warned him – she had a visceral reaction when she met him. He should have listened to Melinda, he said. Except, sources said he met with Epstein to escape toxic Melinda.

Gates claimed he thought it could lead to something good on health or something and he realized over time what a bad person he is. Apparently, Epstein’s conviction for sex abuse wasn’t enough.

Then he admitted he knew he was a bad person.

Gates regrets going to Epstein Island. He had to know what Epstein Island was about.

Bill Gates Gets Asked About His Friend Jeffrey Epstein— His Response Will Give You Chills pic.twitter.com/AQAVrcRFmU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2022

MELINDA

Melinda French Gates acknowledged in an interview in March that her divorce from Bill Gates came about in part because of his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It was many things. But I did not like that he’d had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” she told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King. “I made that clear to him.”

French Gates said she met the sex offender “exactly one time, because I wanted to see who this man was. And I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.

Melinda Gates was reportedly “haunted” by her husband’s connection with the convicted pedophile financier who died by suicide after he was jailed in 2019, per The Daily Beast.

Bachelor sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on ending his marriage with Melinda after the Microsoft co-founder complained about her , two sources told Yahoo News.

It’s just anonymous sources, however.

Gates used the gatherings at Epstein’s $77 million New York townhouse as an escape from what he told Epstein was a “toxic” marriage, a topic both men found humorous, a person who attended the meetings told The Daily Beast.

Now that conflicts with him saying he thought he could do something good for global health – if it’s true.

If her divorce came about in part over Epstein, there is likely more we don’t know.

MORAL AUTHORITY

People on social media find his moral authority lacking. Here are a couple of examples:

It really puts a crimp in that Jeffrey Epstein lifestyle, doesn’t it? https://t.co/vbo09B1yZg — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) May 4, 2022

If Dems really cared about women, women’s rights, the safety of women, body autonomy & whatever else they are shouting about, everyone on Epstein’s flight logs would be in prison right now. pic.twitter.com/rU6ePP1uXx — Annie Brison (@AnniePlorable) May 4, 2022

