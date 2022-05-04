Biden: “MAGA crowd is… most extreme political organization…in recent American history”

Dementia Joe lied and used scare tactics in his latest ramble. He then attacked anyone who wants to make America great again. He insulted half the country.

First, he brought up a crazy case from long-ago – 1965. The case became an anti-Catholic slur because it put restrictions on birth control. There were a lot of crazy things going on in 1965, including Jim Crow laws which were originally led by Democrats. It ended in 1965 because Democrats saw the winds of change coming. That was a lot worse than fearing contraception. Now, we kill pre-born babies on demand. How is that an improvement?

Why doesn’t he bring up Dems’ Jim Crow laws?

ENDING ROE WILL LEAD TO ABUSE OF LGBT CHILDREN?

Then, Biden went to the bizarre scary tactic that Democrats love so. He said what if LGBT children are not allowed in the same classroom with other children? Who has ever said that? We’d like the evidence. He’s basically saying that not allowing abortion on demand nationwide will lead to LGBT children being kept out of class.

But, he wasn’t done. Next he said, “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history.” Meanwhile last night, leftists were out destroying LA and beating up cops.

But, for Joe, it’s not the violent communists of Antifa or Black Lives Matter or his socialist/communist regime. He’s gaslighting us again.

And since when did MAGA become a political party? It’s a slogan that represents how a lot of Americans feel. America comes in last under Biden for the sake of everyone else in the world. He’s destroying the country, and he has mental problems. He is the very last person who should be casting aspersions.

