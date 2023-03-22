California to Force Diesel Truck Makers to Begin to Transition To Electric Next Year

The EPA granted California a waiver to phase out diesel-powered trucks starting next year. The agency approved new California rules to cut pollution from tailpipes to eliminate diesel trucks. California thinks they can go to all-electric trucks with nothing done to the grid. What about charging stations, rare metals to make the parts, and waste disposal?

The Left thinks they can handle climate change solely by electrification without the infrastructure.

They’re determined to follow their ideology no matter how destructive and ill-conceived.

According to The Washington Post, “Six other states, which together with California represent about 20 percent of the nation’s heavy-duty vehicle sales, have already committed to follow California’s tougher standards. But because of the way the Clean Air Act works, California and those other states cannot put their plans into action until the EPA grants the state a waiver.”

The national implications are tremendous.

THE NEW TYRANNICAL RULES

Delivery vans, garbage trucks, and 18-wheelers must cut emissions of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter beginning in 2024. Truck manufacturers have to transition from diesel to electric beginning in 2024.

Beginning next year, manufacturers will have to sell increasing percentages of zero-emission trucks, buses and vans annually. The target is to sell all-electric or hydrogen fuel-cell trucks by 2045.

The state has already set the standard for passenger cars and trucks. They have to switch to sales of nonpolluting models by 2035.

A third waiver request extends the warranty period of trucks’ emissions controls. It requires manufacturers to make sure their equipment is working and reducing the amount of pollution.

New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington and Vermont have agreed to adopt the sales mandate for zero-emission trucks. All except New Jersey have also committed to following California’s more stringent tailpipe pollution standards.

Truck manufacturers plan to sue.

This is net-zero tyranny courtesy of the heavy hand of the federal government.

