Another Letitia James Victim, And It’s Shocking

Tucker Carlson interviewed Lydia Brimelow, owner of VDARE, who is also a victim of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Tucker Carlson began an interview with Mrs. Brimelow by summarizing the state of the country as we watch an invasion of unvetted masses of people in real time.

“Illegal immigration into the United States is at its highest levels ever,” Tucker began. “Tens of millions of people have come here illegally over the past 15 years, and none of them will ever leave. Mostly, they come from the poorest countries on the planet. We don’t know anything about them, really. We don’t know if they’re pro-America.

“We don’t know if they’re hostile to the people who already live here. We don’t know, in the case of the recent arrivals, what they’re going to do for a living as robotics eliminate low-skilled jobs. So what’s happening right now at the border that what’s often mentioned on TV is really undersold as a story. This is changing America forever, and almost certainly for the worse as we’re watching it,” Tucker said.

Lydia Brimelow and her husband own VDARE online, a Foundation that has addressed immigration problems for years.

VDARE, Lydia, her husband Peter, and board members are victims of New York Attorney General Letitia James. At first, they had to turn over every document since 2016 over a Facebook subpoena. They didn’t even know what they were looking for and had been thrown off Facebook years before.

The State kept all their Facebook documents, even photos of their daughter. They won’t give them back because they say the couple is too dangerous.

All they knew is the Letitia James hate crimes division is involved.

I guess Donald Trump’s case isn’t so unique after all.

They haven’t been charged with anything, but James won’t let them off the hook. She’ll keep persecuting them.

James wants all their donor information.

Brimelow said:

“Anarco tyranny is what it is. And the courts have become political tribunals. So all we need is one good judge to tell Letitia James that she can’t do this anymore. Or we need, you know, a big media campaign to pressure Letitia James against forcing us. What she’s trying to do right now is to force us to turn over all of the names of our writers, contributors, and vendors, many of whom operate under a pen name because they’re afraid of being ousted.

“We have whistleblowers. We have whistleblowers in the government. I mean, there’s a reason they don’t want their names to be known to Letitia James, even aside from the fact that the Charities Bureau and the Attorney General’s office, which is what Letitia James operates, has already even leaked Nikki Haley’s donors.

“Look, if they’re going to leak Nikki Haley’s donors and hope that those people get harassed, how do you think they’re going to treat the names of the whistleblowers who write for VDARE.com? So, a judge needs to step forward and say enough is enough. If you’re concerned about their financial propriety, examine the financial documents that have already been turned over. But you do not need the names of their anonymous writers.”

Mass immigration is completely destroying our country. Why is no one doing anything about it? Because they’re afraid of ending up like Lydia Brimelow. pic.twitter.com/B5B0bh6t5O — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 20, 2024

