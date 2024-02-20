Nikki Haley Won’t Drop Out As She Faces Utter Humiliation in SC

Nikki Haley is 35 points down in her home state and refuses to drop out. She keeps spewing Democrat talking points. People don’t want her and would prefer that she drop out. She’s in this as a spoiler and perhaps hoping Donald Trump is imprisoned and the GOP selects her to take his place.

Campaign money is wasted on her campaign. She can’t win any state except the state of delusion.

BREAKING NOW: ⚠️ Despite being down over 30 points in her home state, Nikki Haley REFUSES to drop out.. WHY? pic.twitter.com/Fly0KfZnfD — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 20, 2024

CRYING

She started crying on stage during a speech in Greenville.

“I wish Michael was here today, and I wish our children [dramatic pause] and I could see him tonight, but we can’t.” “He’s serving on the other side of the world where conflict is the norm, where terrorists hide among the innocent, where Iran’s terrorist proxies are now attacking American troops.”

This is why we need to close the borders. They are coming here, and she won’t do the job.

Nikki Haley is a deep-state warmongering operative, and she was just endorsed by former CIA Director Michael Morell, who signed the letter falsely claiming the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation.

Sean Davis thinks she’s looking for a job in Biden’s cabinet. She’d be perfect there since she’s a deep-state Democrat.

Nikki Haley’s campaign is an extended audition for a job in Joe Biden’s cabinet. We can all see what she’s doing. https://t.co/D1vroiHt8X — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 20, 2024

In which Sean Davis was censored for saying the best evidence against the integrity of the election was the fact that Democrats/media/Big Tech were censoring anyone who observed their censorship efforts related to the election. pic.twitter.com/r6NdbnSx1f — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 7, 2023

