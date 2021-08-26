Another massive explosion in Kabul, felt “far and wide,” Taliban comrades’ ISIS speak

















Another massive explosion just took place in Kabul as our military and Afghans are sitting ducks because the airport cannot be protected. As the General gave his presser, the terrorists set off another bomb that was “felt far and wide.” General MacKenzie just said they are relying on the Taliban to protect us. The Taliban are one with ISIS-K. What kind of fool is this general?

The so-called leaders never let the military expand the perimeter, or go out and gather intel — we had no intel. They relied on the Taliban! General MacKenzie said earlier during his presser that they are sharing intel with the Taliban. They’re so stupid.

ISIS is taking responsibility for the original attacks.

This is a very dynamic situation.

BIG explosion being reported in #Kabul just now — blast wave felt far & wide. — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 26, 2021

The continued incompetence is mind-blowing!

Image: ISIS suicide bomber “Abdul Rahman al-Lowgari who carried out the martyrdom operation near Kabul Airport.” pic.twitter.com/Z9sv8K711S — Evan Kohlmann (@IntelTweet) August 26, 2021

Related















