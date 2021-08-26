Another massive explosion in Kabul, felt “far and wide,” Taliban comrades’ ISIS speak

By
M. Dowling
-
4

Another massive explosion just took place in Kabul as our military and Afghans are sitting ducks because the airport cannot be protected. As the General gave his presser, the terrorists set off another bomb that was “felt far and wide.” General MacKenzie just said they are relying on the Taliban to protect us. The Taliban are one with ISIS-K. What kind of fool is this general?

The so-called leaders never let the military expand the perimeter, or go out and gather intel — we had no intel. They relied on the Taliban! General MacKenzie said earlier during his presser that they are sharing intel with the Taliban. They’re so stupid.

ISIS is taking responsibility for the original attacks.

This is a very dynamic situation.

The continued incompetence is mind-blowing!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

4 COMMENTS

  3. Dumber than dog poop. Trusting SIS is suicide by stupidity. And get that waste of an administration out if they have to be ham tied and dragged out they are as dangerous as the enemy many of whom already boarded those planes and were flown out. Separate all Afghan males of fighting age and for them it means as young as 14 and put them in holding to be thoroughly vetted and vaccinated. Close the dam border immediately. America whether anyone wants to admit it or not could soon be under attack by these savages.

Leave a Reply