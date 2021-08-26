Pentagon presser: We are using the Taliban as a tool to protect us, sharing intel

General Mackenzie said today during the presser that He actually said he is using the Taliban as a tool to protect us as much as possible. Is he kidding? They are terrorists! He’s sharing intel with them! He never moved out the perimeter and allowed the terrorists to remain right outside the airport.
He said we have “to touch the clothes” of the people coming in and screen them. Who wrote that line for him? They can’t possibly screen them like this. The people pouring into the US don’t have IDs and they are being screened while on the plane coming to the US. Undoubtedly, there is a great risk of bringing terrorists into the country.
He claimed some Americans don’t want to leave Afghanistan. The only reason they wouldn’t want to leave is that they know their family would be murdered. So, rescue them and their families.
The General said they are continuing with their rescue mission. Meanwhile, the Pentagon admits they have not rescued one person outside of Kabul.
He is impressed with the heroism of the military. So are we but the Pentagon is partly responsible for these deaths.
He is going to evaluate things better. That’s reassuring. [sarcasm] There are other active threats right now.
Oh, and he admitted the “system is not perfect.”
So far, 12 soldiers are dead and 15 are wounded.
In What context was the reference of a “tool”. Didn’t this sound exactly like every other General in the past 20 years. Who in hell decided to give “Intel” to the Taliban, considering we were bombing them not too long ago. The use of the word Intel is problematic. He could have said we are giving “information” of issues needing to be resolve.
And what about BIDEN, saying a “swift response” would occur if this precise situation unfolded as it has.
We had to make a correction, but, yes, he thinks they are a tool to protect our people and the Afghans.
The word Can be taken as a pejorative, which is how they Should be considered.
That isn’t how he meant it to come out. He is relying on them and that was clear.
We’re updating as we go along. General MacKenzie actually said they are sharing intel with the Taliban!!!
Is this Why the briefing was ended. Another explosion.
Is Jennifer Griffin the spokeswoman for the Taliban. She sure as hell is defending them time and time again.
The entire Biden administration is an existential threat to the United States of America by way of ignoring out Constitution.
Bolstered by activist judges, the CCP, the DNC, the liberal media, Big Tech and other anti-American players, the success of their efforts is almost guaranteed.
Mogadishu 2.0, only worse.
It’s reported Biden will speak at 5.00 pm. Should be a good laugh.
Equality means Squat if you’re in Kabul right now. Get That Austin, Milley.
Is this they type of Intel given to the Taliban. It’s been reported that the Taliban were singling out Americans and forbidden transport to the airport.
A real General, Michael Flynn, is tearing into that Gen. McKenzie a new one.
And WE are working for this Slob.
While Marines are dying in Kabul, Vice posted this less than an hour ago.
