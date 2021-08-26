Military helicopters flying very low over NYC today

While our borders are wide open and we are rushing over 100,000 Afghans into the country, 9/11 is approaching. We also see military helicopters over Manhattan today.
WOW!!!! Military HELICOPTERS are flying VERY LOW over MANHATTAN. What’s going on ?!?!
— Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 26, 2021
WOW!!!! 🚁🚁#NYC Military HELICOPTERS are flying VERY LOW over MANHATTAN every 15 minutes. What’s going on ?!?! #Kabul #PENTAGON #Afghanistan #Taliban #JoeBiden #malkamdior #AmericanTaliban pic.twitter.com/zafMfM25ZV
— Retail Investor Malkam Dior WSB (@SEOMalkamDior) August 26, 2021