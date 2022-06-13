Another Meat-Packing Plant Is Closing Over Radicals & Rising Costs

The Farmer John meat-packing plant in Vernon is a frequent target of not-peaceful protests by animal-rights advocates critical of the treatment of pigs at the facility. It will close next year, with its Virginia- based owner Friday citing the rising costs of doing business in California.

This is our food, America! Farmer John is the largest pork company in the United States. Gov. Newsom’s policies have made the costs and regulations prohibitive. Apparently, the radicals don’t think Americans should be allowed to eat pork. They say the pig’s crates were too small, so they enlarged them. Then they said that wasn’t good enough.

According to Smithfield Foods, the plant will close in early 2023.

The company is also exploring “strategic options to exit its farms in Arizona and California.”

Farmer John employs about 2,000 people at the Vernon plant. Company officials said it is providing “transition assistance” to employees at the plant, including “relocation options” to other Smithfield facilities and farms, according to Fox.

The fate of the building has yet to be determined. “We are exploring all our options,” said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield. Monroe said that Smithfield is providing a $7,500 bonus to employees to continue to work during the closing, and the union representing the meatpackers in Vernon issued a statement expressing hope that another operator will take over the plant and workforce, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Why would they? The radical animal ‘rights’ agitators made their life Hell, as did Newsom.

You fool. #FarmerJohn was a popular SoCal brand due to quality and cost. No inflated prices to cover long haul trucking. The company stated extra costs incurred due to #California laws pushed by @GavinNewsom forced them to close this processing plant. https://t.co/vANP2pWuYn — JLP20 (@JLP20) June 12, 2022

