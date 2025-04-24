Another Obama-Democrat Judge Protects Sanctuary Cities

Sanctuary cities that harbor criminals and terrorists from foreign lands no longer have to worry about defunding. A judge has blocked President Trump’s executive order that would have blocked funding for sanctuary cities.

Apparently, it would be limiting [illegal] immigration cooperation.

The Story

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the injunction sought by San Francisco and more than a dozen other municipalities, which limits cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

Orrick wrote that defendants are prohibited “from directly or indirectly taking any action to withhold, freeze, or condition federal funds,” and the administration must provide written notice of its order to all federal departments and agencies by Monday.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Justice Department lawyers argued that it was too early for the judge to grant an injunction, as the government had not taken any action to withhold specific amounts or outline conditions for particular grants.

But Orrick, who President Barack Obama nominated, said this was essentially what government lawyers argued during Trump’s first term when the Republican issued a similar order.

“Their well-founded fear of enforcement is even stronger than it was in 2017,” Orrick wrote, citing the executive orders as well as directives from Bondi, other federal agencies, and Justice Department lawsuits filed against Chicago and New York.

Opinion

So far, open borders are fine, harboring alien criminals and terrorists who came illegally is not to be tampered with, and Democrats will do anything to keep their criminal and terrorist aliens in the United States because it gives them a permanent electoral majority in the near future. So what if they kill or rape citizens. That is acceptable to Democrats as long as they have all the power in perpetuity. Since they are the true authoritarians, Americans will rue the day they allowed this to happen.

What are our Supreme Court and Congress doing? NOTHING SO FAR.

This is the Democrat idea of democracy:

