Judge Orders Return of Convicted Criminal Illegal Alien

Another judge wants her illegal alien criminal returned to the United States. A Trump-appointed judge ruled that the administration deported a 20-year-old Venezuelan man last month in violation of a legally binding, court-approved settlement agreement.

Democrats have made deals with illegal aliens, criminals or not, to remain in the USA.

The Story

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher, a Maryland-based Trump appointee, ruled that the administration deported a 20-year-old Venezuelan man last month in violation of a legally binding, court-approved settlement agreement reached in a lawsuit last year. Under that settlement, the U.S. agreed not to deport migrants who arrived as unaccompanied minors until their asylum claims are fully adjudicated.

The man, identified in court papers only as “Cristian,” arrived in the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor and sought asylum in December 2022. That claim was still pending when he was deported last month.

The judge ignored the Alien Enemies Act in Cristian’s case.

The Biden administration settled a class-action lawsuit that challenged a change to asylum policy during Trump’s first term. The settlement applies to a nationwide class of migrants who entered the United States before their 18th birthday.

Unlike Abrego Garcia, who has never been charged with any crime but should have been, Cristian was convicted in Texas of possessing cocaine. That is according to Robert Cerna, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. After his conviction, immigration officials detained him in January 2025, during the final days of the Biden administration.

Lawyers who obtained the settlement reached last year for asylum seekers who entered the U.S. as children complained in a court filing that the Trump administration has refused to say whether “Cristian” is the only person covered by the settlement who has been deported.

“If other Class Members have been removed to El Salvador, they too should be returned,” the attorneys wrote.

Opinion

President Trump needs to stop following the advice of the Federalist Society on what judges to pick.

So, in summation, if the criminal illegal alien is under 18, we can’t get rid of him or her. Most of these gangsters are recruited as children.

We wouldn’t want to lose a cocaine addict or dealer, whatever he is.

Democrats will do anything to keep illegal alien criminals in the country, and the judges will oblige. You didn’t vote for these people, but they are running the country, and you are being told it’s okay because Orange man bad.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email