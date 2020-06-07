Your future president, hot, hairy legs Biden

This is your future president people. It doesn’t seem possible that Democrats would try to pawn him off on us, but they probably plan to replace him with the vice presidential nominee, should he win.

Perhaps, instead, the handlers will leave him in and just have him assume the role of a puppet as they do in Banana Republics.

If you haven’t seen the hot, hairy legs Cornpop video, watch it here.

It’s good they’re keeping Joe in his home, hidden from the public view. Otherwise, the most rabid Democrat would have to reject him, one would hope.

Watch (he has notes, someone whispering in his ear, and he has teleprompters):