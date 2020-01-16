Another offspring of a domestic terrorist runs for Office

We saw it first in San Francisco when Chesa Boudin ran for district attorney. He won and is the son of two domestic terrorists who were imprisoned. His father is still in prison. His mother turned him over to two other domestic terrorists to be raised — Bill Ayres and Bernadine Dohrn. Now we see a similar thing in Illinois.

Ameena Matthews is the daughter of domestic terrorist Jeff Fort and is a Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. She is going up against Bobby Rush and others. She won’t win this one in all likelihood, but she has a big future in the Democrat Party, no doubt.

Jeff Fort AKA Abdul Malik Ka’bah, co-founder of the Black P. Stones gang and founder of its El Rukn faction. Fort was sentenced to 168 years in prison after conspiring with Libya to perform acts of domestic terrorism. He also trafficked drugs and was arrested on weapons charges.

According to Wiki, “Her father is Jeff Fort, a co-founder of the Black P. Stones gang and founder of El Rukn. He is serving 168 years in a supermax prison for agreeing to commit domestic terrorism in exchange for $2.5 million from Libya. Matthews, too, was a gang member. She has said publicly that her children and her Muslim faith pulled her off the streets and guided her toward her peace work.”