Parnas undermines the allegation of Yovanovitch surveillance

Ukraine will investigate to determine if Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance.

The AP reported the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, which runs the police forces, said in a statement that Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States.”

“However, the published messages contain facts of possible violations of Ukrainian law and of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which protect the rights of diplomats on the territory of another state,” the statement continued.

The Interior Ministry also said it has invited the FBI to take part in the investigation.

The new investigation arose out of documents supplied by Lev Parnas who is under indictment for campaign finance violations.

However, Parnas himself undermined that allegation last night.

Speaking to MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Parnas repeatedly said prominent Trump donor Robert F. Hyde wasn’t being serious when he claimed to know Yovanovitch’s whereabouts. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, wrote Tuesday that Hyde’s texts indicated “that he had Ambassador Yovanovitch under physical surveillance.”

For his part, Dan Bongino would like to know why former ambassador Yovanovitch was surveilling him and others.

“Again, why was Marie Yovanovitch monitoring me, and others,” Bongino tweeted, “when we began exposing her role in the Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats? Has she truthfully answered that question yet?”

Whatever the left is guilty of, they accuse the other side of doing.