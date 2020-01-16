DOJ responds to Lev Parnas “bombshell” — it’s 100% false

Lev Parnas is under indictment for campaign finance violations. He is also a Democrat donor turned GOP donor who is working with Democrats to damage President Trump and any associates. He appeared on Rachel Maddow’s conspiracy show last night to claim Rudy Giuliani ordered him to call President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

That’s old news from Parnas, but it was obvious the Democrats would use him at some point.

There were significant problems with statements he made, starting with the fact that the aid was delivered to Ukraine weeks ahead of schedule. Also, President Zelensky said he was not pressured by President Trump. And, there was no Biden investigation. Trump did nothing illegal by asking for an investigation in any case. Trump was allowed to do so because of a treaty we have with Ukraine. We have the same deal with China.

During the interview, Parnas indicted President Trump, Vice President Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr, Rep. Devin Nunes, reporter John Solomon, and married attorneys, Victoria Toensing, Joe di Genova.

The Media Has Found Them All Guilty on Parnas’ Word

Democrats are running with this and so is the media. Social media is as well. They all say this is proven and factual. It’s Justice Kavanaugh all over again. The media is even claiming, once again, as they did with the whistleblower, that Parnas is speaking with Maddow because he fears for his life. What’s the evidence?

Parnas is trying to indict everyone tied to the President, including his Attorney General Bill Barr.

The Justice Department flatly rejected allegations by Lev Parnas that Attorney General William Barr was “absolutely” involved in a Ukraine scheme now at the center of impeachment.

“100% false,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told the Washington Examiner. That was the same two-word statement that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow read live on air.

Washington Post has reported Lev Parnas claimed that in April 2018, he told Trump that Marie Yovanovitch was bad-mouthing him and should be fired. That doesn’t square with Parnas’ new claim that he did everything at Trump/Giuliani‘s behest.

Parnas has already proven himself to be a liar.

HE ACCUSED TRUMP, PENCE, GIULIANI, BARR, AND OTHERS

During the show, Parnas leveled accusations against President Trump, Vice President Pence, Rudy Giuliani, AG Bill Barr, Joe di Genova, John Solomon, Victoria Toensing and Rep. Devin Nunes.

Rachel Maddow: “What do you think is the main inaccuracy or the main lie that’s being told that you feel like you can correct?” Lev Parnas: “That the President didn’t know what was going on…I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the President” pic.twitter.com/gUcU7CNArG — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 16, 2020

Lev Parnas says he doesn’t know if Vice President Mike Pence “knew everything we were doing,” but that “everybody that was close to Trump” was aware of a quid pro quo including Pence and former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton “is a very important witness” he added. pic.twitter.com/BaM9xI8yEI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 16, 2020

Parnas says Attorney General William Barr was on the team and involved in the Ukraine plot. #Maddow #Parnas pic.twitter.com/umkLXABiuM — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 16, 2020

DOJ CALLS IT 100% FALSE

The DOJ came out immediately and called his comments “100% false. Just the same, #Barr is trending on Twitter, along with #maddowinterview, #LevParnasInterview, and #Theyall knew.

It doesn’t matter what is true, only what they spread around.

Earlier tonight, The Rachel @maddow Show reached out to me for comment in advance of the Lev Parnas interview. Rachel read my response on-air. See below for request and response. pic.twitter.com/l7eLyjMUzV — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) January 16, 2020

She retweeted a prior statement:

As a reminder, here is the statement @TheJusticeDept released in September on Ukraine. It has not changed. pic.twitter.com/lto3nOmYlf — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) January 16, 2020

He is condemning everyone:

!!! Lev Parnas directly implicates conservative journalist John Solomon in the Ukraine scheme, saying he was at meeting with him, Rudy and Toensing/diGenova at Trump Tower “I was given certain documents by Solomon to validate to [Dimitry] Firtash that I was in the loop” pic.twitter.com/iM3Je14MM9 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 16, 2020

Rep. Nunes now says he did talk with Parnas and simply didn’t remember.