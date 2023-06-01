Another Retail Chain Flees San Francisco

Old Navy has become the latest victim of rampant shoplifting, and they’re fleeing San Francisco. An Old Navy worker, who does not want to be identified, described the scope of the problem to CBS SF.

Retail Is Dying in Third World San Francisco

“They’re (shoplifters) there every day. When I’m on the floor walking around, I would say at least 12, 14 during the day,” the worker said. “It’s really bad because it’s downtown San Francisco and it’s really out of control.” The worker said the flagship store, which is set to close on July 1st , was hit 22 times by thieves in the last two days. And in the last year, the problem has worsened.

“I recognize a lot of them, and they’re just super comfortable. Sometimes, they’ll take two or three mesh bags at a time, and that sometimes is $2,000 worth of stuff,” the worker said.

Norstrom also plans to shutter their San Francisco stores. They cited deteriorating conditions.

“The planned closure of Nordstrom underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco,” the statement sent to KPIX said. ” A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area.”

“URW has actively engaged with City leaders for many years to express our serious concerns, which are shared by our customers and retailers. We have urged the City to find solutions to the key issues and lack of enforcement against rampant criminal activity. The current environment is not sustainable for the community or businesses, and we are hopeful the City will implement the changes that are so urgently needed.”

Whole Foods, T-Mobile, Walgreens, and Saks Off 5th are also leaving due to the rampant theft, violence from homeless vagrants, and loss of foot traffic as residents fear shopping in the once wonderful city, reports Post Millennial.

Keep voting the same people in, and you will get the same result.

